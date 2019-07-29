Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Culture

You can now pay to stay at Murree Government House

8 mins ago
 

The Murree Government House has been opened for public.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the house for the general public at a ceremony on Monday.

People can also pay to stay at the facility. The inauguration of this boutique heritage resort is a wonderful occasion, the Punjab CM said.

The transformation of government buildings into rest houses is the start of eliminating VIP culture, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example of austerity by staying at his home, he said, adding that the promotion of tourism is a priority agenda of the PTI government.

The Punjab CM regretted that the tourism sector had been badly ignored in the past.

A decision has been made, he said, to use government buildings of historical importance for tourism purposes and the Government House, Murree has been offered for unofficial use for the first time, he said.

The golden jubilee of the historic building was held 15 years ago and a number of international personalities have stayed in the building.

He said that 177 rest houses and guest houses have been opened in the province by the Punjab government as the government wants to use all available opportunities for the promotion of tourism as an industry.

