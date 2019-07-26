We are not here for your entertainment: transgender govt worker

For the first time in its history’s the government’s Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal has hired a transgender person for the position of naib qasid.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal welcomes Faisal, a Transgender matriculate hired as Naib Qasid. #inclusivity #NoToGenderDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/v9qeKHhJ1z — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 25, 2019

“I had reached out to the institution to get financial help in order to continue my studies but Managing Director Aon Abbass Buppi offered me a job instead,” Faisal Qureshi told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Friday.

The Bait-ul-Maal is a charity and social welfare organization which helps the poor and needy in Pakistan. It is a semi-autonomous body set up in 1992.

Buppi took to Twitter to announce that “transgender people living in Pakistan have equal rights at the Bait-ul-Maal, as any citizen of Pakistan”. He said they will add them to the stream of nationwide growth by giving them equal financial, political and social rights.

پاکستان میں بسنے والے Transgenders کا بھی .@PakBaitulMal پر اتنا ہی حق ہے جتنا کسی اور پاکستانی شہری کا۔ انہیں معاشی، سیاسی اور سماجی حقوق فراہم کرنے سے ہی ہم انہیں ملکی ترقی کے دھارے میں شامل کرسکتے ہیں۔اج فیصل قریشی کو پاکستان بیت المال میں بطور Assistant بھرتی کیا گیا ہے۔ https://t.co/0astKQrgqt — Aon Abbas Buppi (@AonAbbasPTI) July 24, 2019

Qureshi said that God when has created all of us, then who gives people the authority to discriminate against His creation. “Everyone has a right to live a good life and when the government is giving us an opportunity, we in the transgender community should work towards it and focus on education in order to secure good jobs,” he said.

“We are not made for mere entertainment or for dancing or begging,” said Qureshi. He added that Pakistani transgender persons have to face double hardships because of society. “We live in a very complex society, a society in which there is zero acceptance for us. That is the reason we had to face a lot of hardships.”

Related: ‘Learning in English is stifling our children’s education and creativity’

While sharing his experiences at Bait-ul-Maal, he said that the biggest challenge for him was mingling with people and proving that he is capable of doing his job.

“Thank God it didn’t take me long to adjust in this new office and I am able to do all the assigned tasks easily,” he said. “The staff is very supportive and cooperative.”

However, he added that he has been receiving death threats from his own relatives. “I’ve been getting a lot of death threats from my own relatives because they believe that I have ruined the family’s honour by publicly accepting that I am transgender,” said Qureshi. He has filed an FIR against them and said that he will continue to work no matter what hardship come his way.

But a new job doesn’t mean Qureshi has abandoned his goals to get an education. “Due to a few reasons, I could not continue my studies but after getting a permanent position at Bait-ul-Maal I will continue my education in the evening.”

After completing my education I will join an NGO in order to help other transgender people get an education, said Qureshi. He urged people to accept their transgender children and stop abandoning them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.