Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Culture

PM Imran Khan’s unique present for President Donald Trump

10 mins ago
 

As Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Washington DC on his first official visit to the US, one particularly unique gift for his host arrived with him. 

PM Khan has taken with him a camel skin vase with a unique painting for President Donald Trump, who invited him to visit the US. A portrait of the US president has been made on a vase, which, according to artist Hanifullah Khan, is one of the oldest crafts in Multan.

“It’s a most difficult technique, as we have to make the surface of the vase smooth enough to paint a portrait,” said the artisan.

Related: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures 

He added that it’s the proudest moment of his life that his work has been selected to be presented to the president of the USA.

“The most difficult part for me was to ace Trump’s portrait because popular personalities from all across the world will have a look at it,” he explained.

He was assigned the task by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enhance bilateral and cultural ties between the two countries.

Hanifullah said that he also made portraits of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on vases earlier.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Donald Trump Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, USA Visit, Camel Skin Vase, Donald Trump, multan, pti, prime minister
 
MOST READ
Malala, Imran Khan among 2019's most admired people
Malala, Imran Khan among 2019’s most admired people
Upcoming Nusrat Fateh Ali album a treasure for qawwali lovers
Upcoming Nusrat Fateh Ali album a treasure for qawwali lovers
Renowned Urdu poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Canada
Renowned Urdu poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Canada
Mystery coxswain of the Raj: Meet Karachi’s 'Zuleika Dobson' 
Mystery coxswain of the Raj: Meet Karachi’s ‘Zuleika Dobson’ 
PM Imran Khan's unique present for President Donald Trump
PM Imran Khan’s unique present for President Donald Trump
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.