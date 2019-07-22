PM Imran Khan’s unique present for President Donald Trump

As Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Washington DC on his first official visit to the US, one particularly unique gift for his host arrived with him.

PM Khan has taken with him a camel skin vase with a unique painting for President Donald Trump, who invited him to visit the US. A portrait of the US president has been made on a vase, which, according to artist Hanifullah Khan, is one of the oldest crafts in Multan.

“It’s a most difficult technique, as we have to make the surface of the vase smooth enough to paint a portrait,” said the artisan.

He added that it’s the proudest moment of his life that his work has been selected to be presented to the president of the USA.

“The most difficult part for me was to ace Trump’s portrait because popular personalities from all across the world will have a look at it,” he explained.

He was assigned the task by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enhance bilateral and cultural ties between the two countries.

Hanifullah said that he also made portraits of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on vases earlier.

