HOME > Culture

Nisar Nasik, lyricist of Dil Dil Pakistan, passes away

43 mins ago
 

Nisar Nasik, the lyricist of Dil Dil Pakistan, one of the country’s most iconic and popular songs, passed away at the age of 73 in Rawalpindi on early Wednesday morning.

His funeral prayers will be held at 11am and he will be buried at the Ratta Amral graveyard.

Dil Dil Pakistan is regarded as one of the country’s most patriotic songs. It was sung by the late Junaid Jamshed and catapulted him to fame.

Jamshed and director Shoaib Mansoor gained immense popularity from the song and it made their band reach new heights of fame but unfortunately, lyricist Nasik did not get his due share of recognition.

During the last days of his life, Nasik suffered from mild blindness as well as amnesia but he thoroughly remembered his most iconic song. He also wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafir and Dil Dil Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
