It’s as if he never left, says Bilquis Edhi

The nation remembered on Monday the services of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his third death anniversary.

The humanitarian was born on February 28, 1928 in Gujarat. He dedicated his life to humanity by establishing Pakistan’s biggest social work foundation, the Edhi Foundation.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on her husband’s third death anniversary, Bilquis Edhi said that she misses her husband, one of the greatest humanitarians Pakistan has ever produced, every day but to her it’s almost like he never left.

“He was my life partner and of course, I miss him but he became immortal after his death. I feel like he will come here any moment,” said Bilquis.

She shared that her journey with Edhi for Haji was the happiest and most memorable trip of her life. They traveled to Saudi Arabia by road to perform Haj 40 years ago, she said, adding that sometimes she would call him Haji Sahib. “He would call me Hajiani at times when he was feeling a lot of love,” she reminisced.

“He would never sleep or let anyone sleep as he used to keep three wireless sets and three telephones near his head at night so he could listen to news of emergencies all night,” shared Bilquis. She added that she would remove all the telephones from near his head after he fell asleep.

Bilquis and Edhi were married for 50 years. “People still help us the way they used to help when Edhi Sahab was alive,” she said. “If they will keep helping us, we will take this journey forward for years.”

Over the years Edhi and his team set up maternity wards, morgues, orphanages, shelters and homes for the elderly aimed at helping those in society who cannot help themselves.

In 2013, the Huffington Post reported that he might be the world’s greatest humanitarian. His contributions earned him the title of Angel of Mercy. He was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest fleet of ambulances.

Apart from his many international awards, he was also bestowed with Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his services for humanity.

During his last days, when his health deteriorated, he refused offers to get medical treatment abroad. He passed away on July 8, 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi. Edhi leaves behind his wife Bilquis and six children.

His son Faisal now head the Edhi Foundation.

