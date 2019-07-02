Illustration workshops for Karachi, Lahore children this summer



If your child loves Peter Rabbit, Paddington Bear or Winnie the Pooh, some of the best known illustrated characters in children’s fiction, it is worth taking them to a Karachi and Lahore British Council library illustration workshop this summer.

The ‘Drawing Words’ exhibition will be on display from July 8 to 21 in Karachi and from July 12 to 28 in Lahore. Its 10 featured artists include Jill Calder, Laura Carlin, Rebecca Cobb, William Grill, Emily Hughes, Yasmeen Ismail, Neal Layton, David Mackintosh, Emily Rand and David Roberts.

The exhibition has been put together or curated by UK Children’s Laureate and award-winning writer and artist, Lauren Child.

“Children’s literature can be a common denominator to help bring cultures together,” said Michael Houlgate, director for Sindh and Balochistan, British Council in Pakistan. “Through these exhibitions and workshops, we will help foster creativity and explore new talent from among the youth of Pakistan.”

The exclusive illustration workshops for children feature artist William Grill in Karachi and Jill Calder in Lahore.

William Grill is a London-based illustrator who has worked for a variety of clients such as the New York Times, Amnesty International, Harrods and Shelter. His first book Shackleton’s Journey made him the second youngest winner of the Kate Greenaway award in 2014, and his second book The Wolves of Currumpaw won the Bologna Raggazzi Award for non-fiction in 2017. “Being here to share things I’ve learnt means a lot to me, and especially visiting Karachi, somewhere where I probably wouldn’t have thought to travel,” said William Grill, a featured Illustrator.”

Since re-opening in 2016, the British Council Libraries have built a repository of more than 15,000 books with one of the largest graphic novel collections, a fabulously curated children’s section, prize-winning literature from around the world, and a programming calendar that exemplifies this commitment.