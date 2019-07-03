Hassan Abdal marks 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassan Abdal welcomed on Tuesday around 482 Indian pilgrims to participate in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s three-day death anniversary.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is known as the first ruler of the Sikh empire who came to power in the Indian subcontinent in the early 19th century.

The Sikh pilgrims expressed their appreciation towards the Pakistan Sikh Gurdawa Parbandhak Committee and local administration for facilitating their visit.

The leader of the pilgrims, Sardar Gurumeet Singh, said he is very thankful to the Pakistani government for being so welcoming. It feels like home, he said.

Roads were sealed before the event as a security measure. The Sikh pilgrims are expected to return to India on July 4.

On June 28, a life-sized sculpture of Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort’s historic Mai Jindan Haveli. The haveli was named after Ranjit Singh’s youngest queen and holds features a permanent exhibition of artifacts belonging to the Maharaja.

The government took eight months to finish the eight-foot-tall statue of the king sitting on his favourite horse named Kahar Bahar, a gift from Dost Muhammad Khan, the founder of the Barakzai dynasty.

