HOME > LifeandStyle

Birds of a feather flock together at Karachi exhibition

3 hours ago
 

Glossy Ibis captured near Karachi’s Korangi Creek. Photo: Zeenat Bayat

If you consider yourself a bird lover, then you must attend the photography exhibition being held at Alliance Française de Karachi.

The fifth annual Birds of Sindh exhibition is showcasing the work of 14 photographers. The group has documented more than 320 species that were photographed in different parts of the province.

White Browed Wagtail spotted in Khairpur. Photo: Zeenat Bayat

The people whose work is being displayed include Khizar Sharif, Yasir Pechuho, Noor Alam, Nusrat Ali, Saeed Jamal Tariq, Waqar Mursalin, Heba Moeen, Saad Aleem, Mirza Naim Beg, Asad Farooq, Zafeer Sheikh, Fahad Siddiqui, Zeenat Bayat and Zohaib Ahmed.

Reef Hero spotted at Karachi’s Seaview Beach. Photo: Zafeer Shaikh

The first exhibition was held in 2016 and the work of only four people was showcased. Since then, the hobby has now attracted the attention of several other photographers. A Facebook group, being run by Mirza Naeem Beg, allows people who love wildlife to share their pictures and connect with like-minded people.

Many other pictures of birds and other animals can be viewed on the social media group, Wildlife with Dream Merchants.

Common woodshrike spotted near Karachi’s Kathore. Photo: Noor Alam

The exhibition is being held to create awareness about the adverse effects of habitats destroyed as a result of encroachment, illegal hunting, and poaching, according to the event’s press statement.

“Once these birds used to find a safe haven to thrive and grow in great numbers but their population is now gradually dwindling,” it says. The purpose of the exhibition is to help create a safe environment and habitat for the different bird species.

Indian Roller spotted in Karachi’s Malir. Photo: Noor Alam

The pictures are being displayed till July 13. The gallery timings are 11am to 8pm.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Birds of Sindh Karachi
 
