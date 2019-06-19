When school’s out, summer baking is in

Don’t let your children sit idle this summer. You can sign them up for Karachi’s first-ever summer camp for baking.

The camp will teach five baking recipes to your child.

Anyone between the age of seven and 15 can sign up for the Bake Street Summer Camp. It starts from June 25 and will continue till July 9. The camp only has space for four to six kids, organiser Amna Iqbal shared on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

She said the camp will be for five days a week and the timings will be from 11am to 2pm.

“Kids will have the chance to use their creativity to decorate, mix and bake as well as enjoy snacks and games during the event,” said Iqbal. “The kids will be taught how to make muffins, brownies, cupcakes and cookies. They will also be taught how to decorate baked goods,” she said.

The campers will be given a booklet with recipes for revision.

Iqbal is a professional baker. She got her culinary certification from Le Cordon Bleu in Istanbul. Her inspiration for the camp was her own childhood. “When I was young, I used to get bored during my summer holidays because I had nothing to do,” shared Iqbal.

How to register

To register for Bake Street Summer Camp all you have to do is to follow these simple steps.

Go to Bake Street’s Instagram or Facebook page

Get Amna’s contact number and send her a message or call

She will then provide you with an address

Fill the form and submit the fee when you visit her place

The summer camp fee is Rs15,000 per person. If you register two children together, you can get a Rs10,000 discount.

