A white, round and soft hat, called Shaati, is part of the local dress. It is worn by people as a symbol of pride as it resembles a crown. The hat is made from wool and decorated with peacock feathers.Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman hosted a ceremony at Chinar Bagh, a park in Gilgit, to celebrate the area's culture.Cyclists from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were also invited to the celebration. They wore traditional hats and rode on their bicycles. Guests were also gifted hats.Locals and tourists danced to traditional songs.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram