Quetta celebrates Hazara Culture Day after 20-year gap

Quetta celebrated on Saturday Hazara Culture Day after a gap of 20 years, with senior provincial leaders attending and learning about Hazara culture, history, music and traditions.

The event was jointly hosted by the Balochistan culture ministry and Hazara Democratic Party. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Speaking at the event, Kamal underscored the importance of investing in people. We need to support the progress of culture and sport, he urged. A society is recognised by its culture, he said, adding that the beauty of this world is that it has many different flowers. Pakistan too has many flowers, he said, referring to cultural traditions.

There are lots of countries where they haven’t forgotten their culture, he explained, adding that in China, France and Japan they make movies in their own languages. It’s unfortunate that we have forgotten our culture and we will have to work hard to regain it, said Kamal. He added that a thriving culture is something that helps a country progress.

Some countries have been destroyed because they forgot their culture, he said. Religion also teaches us that we must invest in our people, said the chief minister.

Provincial Culture Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara said the Hazara community has been facing terrorism and unrest. This event was to show the world what Hazara culture is, he said.

Other provincial ministers also visited the event and toured stalls that taught them about Hazara culture, history, music and traditions.

