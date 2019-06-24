Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Quetta celebrates Hazara Culture Day after 20-year gap

27 mins ago
 

Quetta celebrated on Saturday Hazara Culture Day after a gap of 20 years, with senior provincial leaders attending and learning about Hazara culture, history, music and traditions. 

The event was jointly hosted by the Balochistan culture ministry and Hazara Democratic Party. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Speaking at the event, Kamal underscored the importance of investing in people. We need to support the progress of culture and sport, he urged. A society is recognised by its culture, he said, adding that the beauty of this world is that it has many different flowers. Pakistan too has many flowers, he said, referring to cultural traditions.

There are lots of countries where they haven’t forgotten their culture, he explained, adding that in China, France and Japan they make movies in their own languages. It’s unfortunate that we have forgotten our culture and we will have to work hard to regain it, said Kamal. He added that a thriving culture is something that helps a country progress.

Some countries have been destroyed because they forgot their culture, he said. Religion also teaches us that we must invest in our people, said the chief minister.

Provincial Culture Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara said the Hazara community has been facing terrorism and unrest. This event was to show the world what Hazara culture is, he said.

Other provincial ministers also visited the event and toured stalls that taught them about Hazara culture, history, music and traditions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hazara culture day Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
FIR registered after four people killed
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Man killed wife and sons
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Terror suspect killed in exchange of fire in Quetta
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
hazara, hazara cultural day, quetta, jam kamal, balochistan
 
MOST READ
Meet the rickshaw driver with daughters at Karachi's leading universities
Meet the rickshaw driver with daughters at Karachi’s leading universities
Sheedi Mela comes to a close in Manghopir
Sheedi Mela comes to a close in Manghopir
Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood
Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood
When school's out, summer baking is in
When school’s out, summer baking is in
Gun 'that ended Van Gogh's life' goes under the hammer
Gun ‘that ended Van Gogh’s life’ goes under the hammer
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.