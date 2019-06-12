New book tells kids about Pakistan’s superhero, Edhi

Children today are often inspired by western superheroes and seem to have forgotten Pakistan’s own superhero who has inspired millions – Abdul Sattar Edhi.

A book titled Edhi Baba has been released for children focusing on the life and work of the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. It has been authored and illustrated by Maria Riaz Tauseef.

“Edhi is our national hero. In this book I have presented him as a super hero whose super power is big-heartedness,” she told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Wednesday. “By helping people one will become generous and turn into a superhero.”

She said that everyone who wants to help people admires Edhi. She wanted to become a social entrepreneur and through this book she is helping herself as well as donating to the Edhi Foundation because it is currently struggling with funds. Half of the profits of the book will go to the Edhi Foundation.

The book has explained that one doesn’t need to be rich to donate, people can donate in terms of time and voluntary work, she said. Tauseef has tried to focus on Edhi’s life, particularly the aspect that he was also not rich but still helped everyone.

Edhi always mentioned that his mother advised him to share everything with others and gave credit for the Edhi Foundation to her teachings, she said. Similarly, this book instructs parents to teach their children the same values.

She said that she is honored to write this book but the most important thing is contributing something to the Edhi Foundation. I have got a lot of appreciation for this book and I will be honored if it helps the foundation, she said.

