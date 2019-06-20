Meet the rickshaw driver with daughters at Karachi’s leading universities

In a country where many women are still discouraged from getting an education and are married off early, Amjad Ali, a father of six daughters, and a rickshaw driver, has become a shining example of what a great father looks like for sending his daughters to Karachi’s leading universities.

“People often mocked and criticized me saying that girls are bound to get married and move out and to stop wasting my hard earned money on my daughters,” he told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

But one of his daughters, Muskan, recently received a scholarship from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), which is one of the top business schools in the country. “It was one of the happiest days of my life,” he said.

Ali’s shared that his eldest daughter is studying at Dow University of Health Sciences and another at SZABIST. Muskan is at IBA and his fourth daughter studies at a TCF college. He also has a 13-year-old son.

“It was made possible because of TCF,” he said. “It was because of their help and support that now my daughters are at some of the country’s leading universities,” said Ali.

He also called his daughters his ‘pillars of strength’ ans said they have stood by him through many hardships.

“I was even jailed because of my own brothers after a property dispute,” he shared. “My eldest daughter stepped in and bailed me out,” he said.

“Be it a son or a daughter, the right to education is equal for all,” he believes.

