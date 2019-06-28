Life-sized sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Lahore Fort

A sculpture of Ranjit Singh was unveiled on Thursday at the Lahore Fort’s historic Mai Jindan Haveli to mark the 180th anniversary of his death.

The haveli was named after Ranjit Singh’s youngest queen and holds features a permanent exhibition of artefacts belonging to the Maharaja.

The government took eight months to finish the eight-foot-tall statue of the king sitting on his favourite horse named Kahar Bahar, a gift from Dost Muhammad Khan, the founder of the Barakzai dynasty.

Today is the 180th death anniversary of #MaharajaRanjeetSingh greatest king of The Punjab, one eyed Maharaja ruled from Kabul to Delhi with billigerence, symbol of Punjabi supermacy Maharaja will be remembered for reforms in the Governance. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 27, 2019

According to Time Now News, the statue was made by artists from Lahore’s National College of Art and Naqsh School of Art under the supervision of Faqir Khana Museum Director Faqir Saifuddin.

Around 500 people crossed the Wagah Border to attend the unveiling event. The main ceremony will take place on Saturday at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, reported The Hindu.

Known as the Sher-e-Punjab (Lion of Punjab), Ranjit Singh ruled Punjab for over 40 years in the early part of the 19th century.

