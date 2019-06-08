HOME > Culture

In pictures: Here’s how Pakistanis celebrated Eid

1 min ago

Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramazan. Muslims across the country spent the three-day long festivities with high fervor. 

Here is a visual journey of how Pakistanis celebrated Eid.

Karachiites enjoying the beach to escape the sweltering heat.

People of Lahore enjoying a boat ride at Gulshan-e-Iqbal park.

Children enjoying rides at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park at Iqbal Town

Quetta children enjoy a camel ride

The colors festivity at Harnoi, Abbotabad.

A young boy on his way to bring smiles on other children’s faces with colorful balloons.

 

People greeting each other with hugs after Eid prayers at Aram Bagh Mosque.

