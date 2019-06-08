In pictures: Here’s how Pakistanis celebrated Eid

Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramazan. Muslims across the country spent the three-day long festivities with high fervor.

Here is a visual journey of how Pakistanis celebrated Eid.

Karachiites enjoying the beach to escape the sweltering heat.

People of Lahore enjoying a boat ride at Gulshan-e-Iqbal park.

Children enjoying rides at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park at Iqbal Town

The colors festivity at Harnoi, Abbotabad.

A young boy on his way to bring smiles on other children’s faces with colorful balloons.

People greeting each other with hugs after Eid prayers at Aram Bagh Mosque.

Photos by ONLINE. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.