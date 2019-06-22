Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

How did India become part of the British Empire?

2 hours ago
 

A new British TV series is going on air tomorrow and it tells the story of how India became part of the British empire.

ITV’s Beecham House is a six-part series set in Delhi before British rule. It depicts the life of the Beecham family in their newly-bought house.

From writer-director Gurinder Chadha, the filmmaker behind Bride and Prejudice and Bend It Like Beckham, this series follows John Beecham, played by Tom Bateman, who arrives in India in 1795 as a former employee of the East India Company – an institution that politically and commercially dominated India during British colonial rule.

It is being dubbed as Downton Abbey being given an Indian makeover.

Portraying Indians’ lives on TV as equally important as white lives is “a flipping radical thing”, the show’s director said, The Guardian reported.

“The most exciting thing is simply having Indians in period costumes on primetime British TV – where their lives and loves are as important as their white counterparts. That’s a flipping radical thing,” she said.

Beecham House will start from tomorrow (Sunday) at 9pm on ITV. Episode two will follow on Monday, June 24 at 9pm and it will then continue with weekly episodes on Sundays.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Beecham House itv
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Meet the rickshaw driver with daughters at Karachi's leading universities
Meet the rickshaw driver with daughters at Karachi’s leading universities
Sheedi Mela comes to a close in Manghopir
Sheedi Mela comes to a close in Manghopir
Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood
Thief saws off Marilyn Monroe statue in Hollywood
When school's out, summer baking is in
When school’s out, summer baking is in
Gun 'that ended Van Gogh's life' goes under the hammer
Gun ‘that ended Van Gogh’s life’ goes under the hammer
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.