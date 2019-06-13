HOME > Culture

Five Mehdi Hassan ghazals to remember him by

7 hours ago

Today (Thursday) is the seventh death anniversary of the ‘King of Ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan. 

Hassan, one of Pakistan’s most well respected and revered ghazal singers, was born on July 18, 1927 in India.

In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a thumri singer, which earned him recognition within the musical fraternity.

He remained a leading singer of the film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi. Here are five of his most famous ghazals that will take you down memory lane

Ranjish Hi Sahi 

Mujhay Tum Nazar Say 

Main Khayal Hun Kisi Aur Ka

Jab Koi Pyar Se Bolaye Ga

Rafta Rafta Woh 

Hassan was also honoured with numerous awards including the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz. He sang for over 300 films during his musical career.

Hassan died on June 13, 2012 in Karachi after a protracted illness.

