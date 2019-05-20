Start small, think big: NED student inspires with business ventures

A student from NED University, Muneeb Nagori has become an inspiration for young people with his gola ganda and limca stall in Malir.

People on social media are appreciating his efforts to study and manage his business.

Nagori believes that you don’t need a big investment for a startup. “Start small, think big. Think of the resources you already have and try to start something with it,” he told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Monday.

He believes students do not need to wait for their graduation to do what they love. He started his own printing service by using a printer at home. Initially, his customers were friends and neighbours. He soon started to deal with corporate clients. The student also started a video editing service.

He started the gola ganda and limca stall with the help of two friends. Nagori is in his third year of his bachelors in engineering. He plans to turn his stall into a brand.

“I belong from a well-to-do family,” he said, adding that he is not working because of financial pressure.

