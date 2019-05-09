HOME > Culture

Sialkot’s 200-year-old mosque holds onto its secrets

1 hour ago

It has been built using pulses and mud





A 200-year-old mosque in Sialkot continues to attract many people. Many people pray there every day, but many don't know its history. 

It is said that pulses and mud were used to build the Gulzar-e-Madina mosque. Pulses, such as chickpeas and pink lentils, were added to concrete to strengthen the structure. The mosque, located in Sialkot’s village Dhol Bajwa, is said to be yet another marvel of Mughal architecture.

People said that the mosque has a strange quality which allows it to become cool in summers and warm in winters.

"I constantly feel like sitting inside the mosque," a man told SAMAA TV. "It is quite peaceful."

Another person said that the mosque should be handed over to the Auqaf department. He said that the department will look after the maintenance of the mosque in a better way to conserve it for future generations.

Pakpattan man who built his own plane garners PAF recognition
Pakistani-Scottish Imtiaz Dharker turns down UK’s poet laureateship
Sanam Saeed pens tribute to mother on her death anniversary
Learn the Holy Quran through sign language on YouTube
