Sialkot’s 200-year-old mosque holds onto its secrets

It has been built using pulses and mud

It is said that pulses and mud were used to build the Gulzar-e-Madina mosque. Pulses, such as chickpeas and pink lentils, were added to concrete to strengthen the structure. The mosque, located in Sialkot’s village Dhol Bajwa, is said to be yet another marvel of Mughal architecture.People said that the mosque has a strange quality which allows it to become cool in summers and warm in winters."I constantly feel like sitting inside the mosque," a man told SAMAA TV. "It is quite peaceful."Another person said that the mosque should be handed over to the Auqaf department. He said that the department will look after the maintenance of the mosque in a better way to conserve it for future generations.