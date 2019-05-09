Sanam Saeed pens tribute to mother on her death anniversary

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has penned a heartfelt note to her late mother, sharing that losing a parent can be the most painful experience and it takes a lifetime to overcome the grief.

On Wednesday, Saeed took to Instagram and poured her heart out on her mother’s second death anniversary. Her mother passed away after losing her battle to cancer.

“I never thought I’d write public posts about her. But it’s hard not to honour, remember and talk about such a wonderful being,” read the post. “I’m glad I got to say goodbye and spend my undivided time with my mother in her last year.”

The actress went on to say her mother has shaped every iota of her being, keeping her feet on the ground but encouraging her to reach for the skies at the same time.

“Her high spirits and electric energy. Her hearty uninhibited laughter. Her integrity her stamina, her generosity and pure heart. She has shaped every iota of my being. Kept my feet on the ground but encouraged me to reach for the skies at the same time,” said Saeed.

She added that her mother taught her compassion and respect for all people, things and values. She also “instilled a strong sense of humility and gratitude in me.”

“Reminded me to never lose touch with the inner child, and drove home the essence of being straightforward and honest as much as possible. She rubbed off on everyone whose path she crossed. The stories the gratitude the love and memories random people share with me every now and then is heartwarming,” she wrote.

On May 11, 2017, Saeed shared a collage of pictures her mother from her younger years with the caption: Ma 1954 – 2017.

