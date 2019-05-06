HOME > Culture

Pakistani-Scottish Imtiaz Dharker turns down UK’s poet laureateship

May 5 , 2019

Poet Imtiaz Dharker has turned down the poet laureateship, the highest honour in British poetry. She said that she wants to focus on her writing instead, reported The Wire.

Dharker was born in Pakistan and raised in Glasgow.

“I had to weigh the privacy I need to write poems against the demands of a public role. The poems won,” Dharker, who was expected to become the next poet laureate, said. “It was a huge honour to be considered for the role of poet laureate and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement from all over the world.”

The poet laureate is a member of the royal household who composes poems for state occasions.

According to the Guardian, no formal offer was made to or accepted by any candidate and that the selection process is still under way. The final decision of the appointment will be taken by The Queen.

The 65-year-old poet has written about religion, identity, culture, and feminism, and is a former poet-in-residence at the Cambridge University Library.

She was awarded the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry in 2014.

‘I am a Pakistani-Scottish Calvinist Muslim, adopted by India and married into Wales … Don’t try to put me in a box … I’m a cultural mongrel,” Dharker said on Desert Islands Discs in 2015. She was born in Lahore and grew up in Glasgow.

