Pakistan bids farewell to artist Jamil Naqsh

Jamil Naqsh was a Pakistani contemporary artist whose paintings are a blend of cubism, tempered with fluidity and a subtle use of colour. He passed away at the age of 80 on May 16 at St Mary’s Hospital in United Kingdom. He was suffering from pneumonia.

His death was confirmed by Shahneela Ahmed, director of public relations and communications of the Jamil Naqsh Museum. “It is with a heavy heart that family of Jamil Naqsh has to announce the demise of this esteemed artist from the world. There has never been an artist more connected to his roots of culture. Every piece of his art was a story within itself. We request for your prayers for his soul,” read a statement.

For Naqsh, painting was a way of life. Noted art critic Marjorie Husain wrote for Art Now Magazine that Naqsh was a man who lived his life for art. “Painting to please himself, he was a master of texture, light and space as the background for his uniquely painted figurative subjects.”

Naqsh’s work had been exhibited in Pakistan, India, the UK and the UAE. Between 1960 and 1968 he served as co-editor of Seep, an Urdu literary magazine, and between 1970 and 73 as president of the Pakistan Painters Guild. Among the artist’s many honours are medals and awards from the Pakistan Art Council, Karachi, ministry of culture and the Arts Council of Pakistan. In 2009, Naqsh was awarded the Sitara-e Imtiaz and in 2003, a retrospective of his work was held at the Mohatta Palace Museum in Karachi, a rare honour for a living artist.

The artist was born in 1939 in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, India and came to Pakistan at the age of nine. In 1954, Naqsh joined the Mayo School of Arts and Crafts in Lahore where he was drawn towards miniature painting.

Naqsh’s first solo exhibitions took place in 1962 at the Lahore Arts Council and Karachi Arts Council. In 1963, an early series of pigeon artworks were shown at the Karachi Arts Council, followed in 1971 by a series of 51 paintings with the pigeon theme.

In 1980, the Shakir Ali Award was conferred upon him, in 1982, the Arts Council of Pakistan awarded him for 20 years of contribution to art and in 1989, and he received the President’s Pride of Performance. That same year he was the recipient of the Artist’s Association of Punjab award for Pursuit of Excellence.

In 1994, he opened the Momart Gallery in Karachi and several of the young artists he had mentored exhibited their work. In 1998, Naqsh introduced the image of the horse in his work juxtaposed with the female form. Dedicating the exhibition to sculptor Marino Marini, he exhibited 150 works titled Woman and Horse. In 1999 a group of distinguished art enthusiasts inaugurated an adjacent gallery as the Jamil Naqsh Museum with a permanent collection of the artist’s work. In 2013 the venue changed to a building designed by Cezanne Naqsh in Clifton.

In 2003, a retrospective exhibition of Jamil Naqsh’s work was held at the Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi two publications were produced, one containing the work in calligraphy Naqsh titled: Modern Manuscripts.

He went on to settle in London where he lived a rather reclusive life.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.