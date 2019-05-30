HOME > Culture

In pictures: A walk through a bangle factory

2 hours ago

Bangles are the perfect accessory to beautify your traditional outfits.

Searching for the perfect set of bangles and putting mehndi (henna) is how most women and girls celebrate chand raat, the evening before Eid.

But have you ever wondered how these colorful bangles are made?

Here’s how glass bangles are made in a factory in Badami Bagh, Lahore.

The glass is melted in furnace and taken through the pipes. The molten glass is beaten to make its shape equal. It is then rolled around. It is then cut and the ends are joined. They are then decorated.

They are available in wood, metal, glass and plastic.

Photos by ONLINE

 
TOPICS:
bangles eid Lahore


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
bangles, Eid, Lahore, Badami Bagh
 
MOST READ
People remember Qisas, Diyat but not Tazir: Mufti Zubair
People remember Qisas, Diyat but not Tazir: Mufti Zubair
In pictures: A walk through a bangle factory
In pictures: A walk through a bangle factory
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.