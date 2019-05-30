In pictures: A walk through a bangle factory

Bangles are the perfect accessory to beautify your traditional outfits.

Searching for the perfect set of bangles and putting mehndi (henna) is how most women and girls celebrate chand raat, the evening before Eid.

But have you ever wondered how these colorful bangles are made?

Here’s how glass bangles are made in a factory in Badami Bagh, Lahore.

The glass is melted in furnace and taken through the pipes. The molten glass is beaten to make its shape equal. It is then rolled around. It is then cut and the ends are joined. They are then decorated.

They are available in wood, metal, glass and plastic.

Photos by ONLINE