It is built with imported white and red marble

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

Built in 1860 by the then Nawab of Bahawalpur, the mosque is over 150 years old. It doesn't get any support from the government.When it was built, the Nawab set up shops beneath it, the rent of which pays for the mosque's upkeep.The white marble structure has space for 15,000 people to pray.The white marble used in its construction was imported from India. The red marble was imported from Jodhpur. The skirting and wainscoting was imported from Australia.People come to visit the mosque from all over Pakistan and abroad as well, according to its caretakers.