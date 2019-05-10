10 Pakistani celebrities who performed Umrah this Ramazan

As the holy month of Ramazan continues, many Pakistani celebrities have been making the blessed journey to Makkah and Madina.

Here is a list of all the celebrities who have performed Umrah this month.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt

Power couple Aiman and Muneeb who tied the knot last November performed their first Umrah together. The couple kept their fans in the loop by posting pictures from their departure to the completion of their very first Umrah.

Muneeb was also gifted the Ghilaaf-e-Kaabah by his friend

Moomal Khalid and her husband Usman Patel

Momal Khalid and her husband Usman Patel performed their first Umrah together this year too. The couple tied the knot in 2017. They kept their fans posted as they embarked on their spiritual journey.

Moomal started her career in 2008 with the drama Khudgharz for Geo TV with Sumbul Iqbal and Ushna Shah. She is currently working filming Kiyunke Ishq Baraye Farokhat Nahi.

Sarah Khan and sister Noor Khan

One of Pakistan’s most beloved sister duo Sara Khan and Noor Khan are also spending this time of this holy month in Saudi Arabia. They have managed to document their Umrah journey for their fans through their social media.

Aagha Ali and his brother Ali Sikander

Pakistani heartthrob actor Aagha Ali has also been spending his days and nights in Saudi Arabia with his brother Ali Sikandar.

A video also went viral of him serving iftari to others. He also shared with his fans about his experience being there and how this was one of his biggest dreams.

Designer Humayun Alamgir

Fashion designer Humayun Alamgir also shared a picture of himself donning the ehram as he performed Umrah. The fashion designer is making the most of the blessed opportunity.

Shehzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh

The children of Pakistani showbiz icon Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh performed Umrah along with their mother on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram with mother and brother at Masjid-ul-Haram, Momal wrote, “The biggest dream of my mom… I love you Ammi, dad!”

Shahzad also took to his Instagram and shared along with a picture that, “Yeh sub Tumhara Karam hai Aaqa”.

