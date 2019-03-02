The Baby-Sitters Club is coming to Netflix

America’s favourite teen entrepreneurs are coming to the small screen. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode live-action series on the best-selling book series The Baby-Sitters Club.

The series will consist of 10 live-action episodes following the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends—Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer—in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The family-friendly adaption is being produced by Walden Media. No cast or release date has been announced.

Get ready to be reunited with The Baby-Sitters Club — a.k.a Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn! #Glow & #Supergirl alum Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner on our new 10-episode, live-action series w/ @LuciaAniello (#BroadCity #RoughNight) directing pic.twitter.com/enazf3O7PG — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) February 28, 2019

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” author Ann M. Martin said in a statement.

The first book of the series was published more than 30 years ago. The series ended in 2002.

Between 1986 and 2000, Scholastic published 213 Baby-Sitters Club books. There were 131 novels in the core series, as well as 15 Super Specials, three-dozen mysteries, and dozens of other books featuring the characters Marin created.