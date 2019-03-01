Sylvester Stallone is getting ready for his last appearance as John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone is getting ready for his final performance as John Rambo in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick, shooting for the film, Rambo: Last Blood, is done and the movie is ready for release.

According to Variety, however, the highly-anticipated fifth entry in Stallone’s long-running action franchise will hit theatres on September 20. Yes, in a little over seven months, Rambo will be back to save the day.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

Stallone has starred in each Rambo sequel since 1982, but has also acted as a writer for the original film and each of its sequels.

He even went as far as to star in, write and direct the fourth Rambo film in 2009, which was simply called Rambo.

Rumours of a fifth Rambo go back all the way to 2008, but Stallone confirmed Rambo 5 was moving forward and would be titled Rambo V: Last Blood back in 2014. The official plot synopsis for Rambo V: Last Blood is currently unknown.

