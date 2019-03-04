Project Ghazi will now release on March 29

Fans will have to wait a week more to watch Project Ghazi as the movie makers have postponed its release to March 29, Friday.

The makers issued a statement which says that the film will now release later, wishing upcoming releases Sherdil and Laal Kabootar a successful flight at the box office. The two films are releasing on March 22.

Related: Sherdil to be the third Pakistani film to be released ahead of Pakistan Day

This is the second time that the film release has been re-scheduled. The film first premiered in July 2017, but due to some technical glitches, the screening was postponed. Now after almost one and a half year, it’s returning to cinemas.

Project Ghazi features Humayun Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar, Syra Shahroz and Talat Hussain in pivotal roles. Sheheryar Munawar will be playing the role of a super soldier who takes forward his father’s legacy.

The film has been directed by Nadir Shah and has been produced by Mohammad Ali Raza.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.