Pharmaceutical companies recall 87 batches of blood pressure drugs over cancer concerns

March 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

Three pharmaceutical companies recalled 87 lots of blood pressure drugs Losartan and Valsartan this week after traces of a cancer-causing chemical were discovered.

The recall affects 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg tablets, according to a notice posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Since last summer, drug companies have recalled hundreds of lots of blood pressure and heart medication drugs after tests showed small levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities.

India halts the supply of medicinal raw material to Pakistan

“Over the past few months, the FDA has conducted a major investigation and has worked with drug companies to address the presence of impurities in these products,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

The latest such cases on Friday had two pharmaceutical firms expanding previous recalls. The FDA has a comprehensive list of medicines under recall. The company urges consumers to consult their doctor before stopping treatment.

Since 2018, there have been at least 19 recalls of versions of the drug over cancer fears.

