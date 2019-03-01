People have started a petition to strip Priyanka Chopra of her UNICEF goodwill ambassadorship

Recently Priyanka Chopra joined her fellow Bollywood stars in praising India’s military and their crossing of the sensitive Line of Control between Pakistani and Indian-Administered Kashmir, which has left people outraged.

Fans were quick to respond to her tweet to say that such support contradicts her status as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador as the goal of UNICEF is to allow celebrities to use their fame to draw attention to important issues.

Pakistanis were pretty outraged at Priyanka for her statement and started tagging the UN and UNICEF, asking them to revoke her status.

C’mon uys sign this petition https://t.co/d9gLLgH6zk — Ayesha (@itsAyeeesha) February 27, 2019

Stop war supporting celebrities from representing the UN. Sign the petition below to @UNICEF asking Priyanka Chopra removed as UN Goodwill Ambassador immediately. https://t.co/TsS8gYXRaA — Mahbina (@MahbinaW) February 28, 2019

UNICEF: Priyanka Chopra doesn’t deserve to be UN’s Goodwill Ambassador – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UreilZxNj8 via @Change — muneebmurtaza 🇵🇰 (@muneebmurtaza2) February 28, 2019

Priyanka Chopra what a magnificent disappointment. Hope more blueticked accounts remind her what being a Goodwill ambassador actually means. Hypocrite. — Fariha (@Fay_Alif) February 26, 2019

Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) February 26, 2019

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t deserve to be UN goodwill ambassador: “she has celebrated an attempt at war against Pakistan. Someone as influential as Priyanka, who has a massive following globally, must know how war is never the solution to win at each other.” https://t.co/CydZAAzKAC — Jajja (@SumairaJajja) February 27, 2019

In this sensitive and tension-filled phase, Priyanka failed to condemn the war and in fact promoted it quite clearly with her tweet.

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan was also quick to respond fiercely to her tweet showing support for India’s airspace violation and advocating war. She also remarked that next time she speaks up for peace and goodwill, people should remember her hypocrisy.

Priyanka has yet to comment on the backlash she is receiving. She had previously visited Rohingya and Syrian refugee camps as part of her partnership with UNICEF.

