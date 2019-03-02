Pakistani model Nadia Hussain launches a bling-out makeup line

Pakistani television actress, host, model, makeup artist, entrepreneur and fashion designer Nadia Hussain has another title to add to her already impressive list accolades — makeup entrepreneur. Hussain launched her own makeup brand ‘NH Bling’ on Friday.

Hussain seems to be following in the path of Depilex Beauty Clinic and Institute owner Mussarat Misbah, one of the pioneers of the hair and beauty industry of Pakistan, and launched her a certified Halal makeup line.

Misbah launched Pakistan’s first ever Halal certified makeup brand called MM in 2017.

NH Bling has introduced Lip Bling — matte glitter lipsticks — in six shades and matte glitter eyeshadows called Eye Bling in six different shades.

SUPER excited to announce the launch of my HALAAL (certified by SANHA PAKISTAN) cosmetics brand NH BLING introducing LIP BLING matte glitter lipsticks in 6 shades and EYE BLING matte… https://t.co/AtGjWF6b4Y — NADIA HUSSAIN (@NADIAHUSSAIN_NH) February 28, 2019

The best thing about the products is that they are super waterproof, transfer-proof and long-lasting as mentioned on her Instagram post.

If you want to get your hands on the collection, it’s available at Scentsation at Dolmen Mall Clifton in Karachi and online at Daraz.

