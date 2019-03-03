Johnny Depp files $50m defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

March 3, 2019

Photo: AFP

Actor Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million and accused her of defamation, reported BBC.

In December 2018, Heard wrote an article for the Washington Post in which she detailed the backlash she faced for speaking about domestic violence.

Depp, in his lawsuit, says that he never abused Heard and her claims were a “part of an elaborate hoax” to advance her career.

Heard, who starred in Aquaman, first accused Depp of domestic violence in May 2016. He was ordered to stay away from her and the couple got a divorce the next year.

