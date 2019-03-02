Jingoism finds its ways into traditional Indian attire with ‘surgical strike saris’

March 2, 2019

After Bollywood executives began running from pillar to post to grab the rights for movie titles like Balakot, Surgical Strikes 2.0 and Pulwama attacks, India’s fashion industry is the next to capitalise on its national tragedies.

Traders in the Indian city of Surat are making “surgical strike” saris, depicting the Pulwama attack.

The designs vary from printing army officials in action to helicopters and bombs dropping. All this in a single six metre sari. Another series of designs show PM Narendra Modi and politician Priyanka Gandhi printed on it. And these saris are selling like hotcakes.

A merchant told the Times of India that he had prepared this sari in just four hours, shortly after the “surgical strike”. Since then, people have been standing in long queues to buy one. He has also received over 2,000 orders.

One of the shopkeepers told the Times of India that the photos are digitally printed on the saris. “It is a different kind of sari that has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of saris with PM Modi’s pictures on them.”

Prior to this, Bahubali saris have also been printed in India.

