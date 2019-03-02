A Japanese cheesecake chain with a cult following is opening in Lahore

Japanese cheesecake is a dessert that has recently gained countless fan followers across the globe. The dessert hopes to win over people in Pakistan now.

With branches in the US, Thailand, Australia, and Canada, Uncle Tetsu now makes its way to Pakistan, with its first destination being Lahore.

Managing Director Saad Mubarak confirmed to SAMAA Digital, that the café-cum-bakery will open on March 23 on Mian Mehmood Ali Kasuri Road in Gulberg III.

Related: Karachiites, there’s a new café in town and they’re selling hunter beef parathas

He went on to reveal their menu, which includes Original Signature Cheesecake, Madeleines (cakes) and Cheesesticks. They will also be serving freshly roasted espresso coffee and smoothies.

The café itself has a state-of-the-art kitchen and people will get to see their famous cheesecakes baked in front of them.

The owners said that they will think about expanding to Karachi and Islamabad if they get a good response from Lahore.

They think that Pakistan has a huge market and potential for eateries and confectionary items and that its people are always looking forward to expanding their palette.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.