Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf Khan look every bit regal in these pictures from a family wedding

March 3, 2019

Photo: Meem Noon

Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan looked like a dream at a family wedding in Lahore. 

The couple oozed elegance and grace as they attended the wedding of Fawad Khan’s sister Sana Khan.

Sadaf wore a champagne coloured choli and ghagra of her own label SFK Bridals at one of the events. Fawad wore a grey waistcoat over a white shalwar kameez.

Both Fawad and Sadaf looked royal at the wedding and set new relationship goals for their fans. Sadaf wore a red and gold ghagra choli and paired with an embellished red dupatta, Fawad complemented her in a cream-coloured sherwani.

On the work front, Fawad Khan will be seen next in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Mallick.

