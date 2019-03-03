Comedian Trevor Noah called out for ‘racist’ and insensitive jokes on Pakistan-India tension

March 3, 2019

People from the Subcontinent aren’t very pleased with Comedian Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show. He recently tried to make light of the tension between Pakistan and India on the show and it backfired.

He said while he hopes the two countries don’t go to war, if they did it would be the “most entertaining war of all time”. He then went on to perpetuate stereotypes by saying Indian soldiers would run onto the battlefield and shoot while singing and dancing.

Netizens aren’t very happy with the South African comedian and have called his comments “downright offensive” and “racist”. Many have said they are extremely disappointed with him.

After receiving a lot of backlash on Twitter, Noah posted this:

Unfortunately, his apology fell flat too. He said as a comedian he uses comedy to process pain and discomfort but people weren’t impressed with this explanation of why he would make light of a conflict that could result in the deaths of many people.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was stuck in Dubai when Pakistani airspace closed after the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistani airspace, also chimed in on the debate.

A number of Indian comedians and celebrities also called him out for his jokes.

