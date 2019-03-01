Abhinandan, Balakot, Pulwama: Bollywood filmmakers rush to register ‘patriotic’ movie titles

As Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that Pakistan would be releasing captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a ‘peace gesture’, Bollywood is moving quickly to capitalise on its national tragedies.

According to a report by Huffington Post India, on February 26, when the news made rounds in the media that India had launched air attacks on Pakistan, the representatives of at least five production houses were at the offices of the Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMMPA) to secure titles for the films they might plan to make in the future.

The report claims that titles around keywords such as Balakot, Surgical Strikes 2.0 and Pulwama Attacks were in huge demand. Those who came in late had to settle for modified versions of the same titles.

An IMMPA representative confirmed that they have received an overwhelming number of applications by producers to register movie titles related to the Pulwama attacks, Balakot strikes and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

According to a trade magazine Complete Cinema, titles that have been registered include Pulwama, Pulwama: The Surgical Strike, War Room, Hindustan Hamara Hai, Pulwama Terror Attack, The Attacks of Pulwama, With Love, From India, and ATS – One Man Show. The movie Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive hit in the Indian market and has prompted titles focused on Indo-Pak clashes.

Keeping movies aside, it is also reported that a few producers have planned to make web series on the Pulwama attack and also showcase IAF pilot Varthaman’s capture in Pakistan.

Wing Commander Varthaman was captured after his jet was shot down on February 27 for violating Pakistani airspace.

