10th Karachi Literature Festival kicks off at Beach Luxury Hotel

On Friday evening the city’s annual literature festival kicked off at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the festival and delivered a speech.

The three-day festival will feature more than 200 Pakistan speakers — 15 of whom are international speakers — 80 sessions, and 30 book launches. Some of the prominent speakers are Deborah Baker, IA Rehman, Anwar Maqsood, Ishrat Husain and Iftikhar Arif.

Oxford University Press Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said that this year’s festival aims to inspire the youth of tomorrow and focus on the challengers that future generations will face.

The opening day of the KLF also featured a dance performance by Sheema Kermani, based on the work of Fahmida Riaz. The trailer of the upcoming short film Rani will be premiered at the KLF as well.

Take a look at the schedule of the festival. It continues till Sunday.

