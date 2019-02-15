Zoheb Hassan ‘shocked’ PSL organisers used Disco Deewane without permission

Zoheb Hassan will take legal action against the organisers of the Pakistan Super League for using his sister, Nazia Hassan’s, song during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

He slammed the cricket tournament for using Nazia Hassan’s hit number Disco Deewane on the opening night without permission. The song was performed by Shuja Haider and Aima Baig.

The singer took to Facebook to share his “shock” over infringement of intellectual property.

Even after 19 years of her death, Nazia Hassan is still remembered as one of the finest performers of Pakistan.

Nazia Hassan along with her brother appeared as the child artist in several PTV musical programs in the late ’70s. She got a major breakthrough in her singing career when she lent vocals for a song Aap Jaisa Koi for Indian movie Qurbaan in 1980. In 1981, Hassan won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback for the song.

Her other chart-topping hits include Ankhain Milana Walay, Pyaar dia Gallan, Boom Boom and Dosti. She, along with her brother, sold over 65 million records worldwide and became the first Pakistani to top the British music charts in the 1990s.

