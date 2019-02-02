WWE’s Stephanie McMahon busts a move to famous Bollywood number Humko tumse pyar hai

February 2, 2019

Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon and the wresting company’s chief brand officer, is not just a successful businesswoman but also a great dancer.

Behind the stage during a wrestling show, Stephanie joined RAW’s Singh brothers, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, to dance on Aamir Khan’s famous Bollywood song Humko tumse pyar hai from the movie Ishq .

She wore a red dupatta supplied by the Singh brothers and danced with them while they sang along.

We have seen many WWE stars branch out from wrestling and enter Hollywood. Maybe Stephanie wants to try her chance in Bollywood instead.

Recently, it was announced that WWE superstar Roman Reigns would be appearing in Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off  of the Fast and Furious franchise, along with his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

2018 ‘worst year ever’ for smartphone market: survey

January 31, 2019 10:40 pm

Indian police arrest ‘Love Commandos’ chief for extortion

January 31, 2019 8:18 pm

11 years on, Ramchand Pakistani screened in US film festival

January 31, 2019 6:41 pm

‘Lightning’ Boult helps New Zealand thrash India in fourth ODI

January 31, 2019 1:10 pm

Didn’t leak my private pictures for publicity, says Hansika Motwani

January 30, 2019 8:53 pm

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued show-cause notice in foreign exchange violation case

January 30, 2019 1:05 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.