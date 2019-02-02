WWE’s Stephanie McMahon busts a move to famous Bollywood number Humko tumse pyar hai

Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon and the wresting company’s chief brand officer, is not just a successful businesswoman but also a great dancer.

Behind the stage during a wrestling show, Stephanie joined RAW’s Singh brothers, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, to dance on Aamir Khan’s famous Bollywood song Humko tumse pyar hai from the movie Ishq .

She wore a red dupatta supplied by the Singh brothers and danced with them while they sang along.

We have seen many WWE stars branch out from wrestling and enter Hollywood. Maybe Stephanie wants to try her chance in Bollywood instead.

Recently, it was announced that WWE superstar Roman Reigns would be appearing in Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, along with his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

