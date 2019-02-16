Will Smith is all praises for Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy

February 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy received rave views from critics as well as the audience as the film recently hit theatres.

While fans can’t stop gushing over the Ranveer’s newly-discovered rapping skills, it seems like Hollywood actor Will Smith too is not far behind.

The film got a flying start at the box office with a whopping 18 crore collections on day one. The film’s song, Apna Time Ayga has turned into a youth anthem of sorts and people can’t stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills.

“Yo, Ranveer congrats man… I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that.”

“I am loving it, man, congrats Go Get em!.”, the actor adds.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film tells the story of an aspiring rapper. However, since success comes easy for none, the boy who is from a humble beginning has to struggle his way up to the heights of fame. The film was released on February 14.

