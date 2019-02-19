Why did Malaika Arora divorce Arbaaz Khan?

Indian actor and dancer Malaika Arora opened up about her divorce with actor Arbaaz Khan and said that they decided to part ways because they were making each other unhappy.

According to Hindustan Times, Arora said that the divorce was not an easy decision. “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life.”

“We were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she said about her divorce with Khan.

The two divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage; they have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

“If you are in an unhappy marriage and that’s what you decide to do you should do it with a lot of dignity, self-respect. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?”

She said that it’s difficult for a woman to move on with her life after divorce.

