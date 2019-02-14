Vikas Bahl won’t get director credit for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30

Super 30 director Vikas Bahl has been ousted from the film and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer will no longer have a director’s name in the credit roll.

Bahl was ousted from the film after he was accused of harassing women. Anurag Kashyap was taken onboard to complete the project.

“There will be no director credit for anyone,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, told Mumbai Mirror.

He further added, “Vikas Bahl is not associated with the edit and post-production.” Bahl and Kashyap are also former business partners. They co-owned Phantom Films, the production house, along with Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. However, the partnership was dissolved after sexual abuse accusations emerged against Bahl.

A former employee of Phantom Films accused Bahl of sexually assaulting her in May 2015. The woman said that though she had told Kashyap about the alleged assault yet no action was taken. Kashyap issued an apology to the woman and claimed he had been ill-advised by his legal team.

The film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu.

The movie will release on July 26.

