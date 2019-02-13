Victoria Beckham to ban exotic skins and fur from her collection

Victoria Beckham has become the latest designer to ban exotic skins from her collections.

The 44-year-old’s company issued a statement on Monday revealing her eponymous fashion line would no longer feature exotic skins in a bid to “reflect the wishes” of its customers.

Despite never using fur in its designs, Beckham’s luxury label currently sells python shoes on its website and has previously touted snakeskin bags.

“As a business, we have been looking to action the use of more ethically sourced products that have the less environmental impact for some time,” a Victoria Beckham brand spokesperson told WWD. “We are happy to confirm that we will cease using exotic skins in all future collections as of our main autumn/winter 2019 ready-to-wear presentation. This decision reflects the wishes of not only the brand but also that of our customers.”

In response to the brand’s decision to eliminate the use of exotic skins, PETA Director Elisa Allen reportedly told WWD, “Victoria Beckham’s decision to ban exotic skins will spare countless remarkable animals immense suffering, and PETA calls on other luxury brands to follow her kind example.”

Other fashion houses that have already banned the use of exotic skins include Vivienne Westwood, Diane von Furstenberg and, most recently, Chanel.

