Vegetarian biryani wraps: Who told Marks & Spencer’s that was a good idea?

February 1, 2019

Pakistan has recently been hit by a wave of ‘fusion’ food. Nutella naan, peanut butter samosas, doughnut burgers, fruit golgappas, you would think we’ve seen it all but here’s a new one for you — sweet potato biryani wraps. 

Yes, you read that right. British retail giant Marks & Spencer has introduced vegetarian biryani wraps that have left people confused and angry.

Some top chefs have accused M&S of cultural appropriation in its new vegan sweet potato biryani wrap, claiming that the retailer is taking advantage of Indian food to make money while not providing an authentic and traditional meal and many are calling for the product to be pulled from the shelves.

The £2.80 vegan wrap — spelled ‘biriyani’ by M&S — is a meat-free wrap made out of sweet potato, spiced basmati rice and buckwheat with roasted red peppers. It was launched on December 28, 2018 as part of the M&S Plant Kitchen line.

While vegetarian biryani isn’t entirely new (it’s actually pretty common in India) the concept of having it in a wrap definitely is. People have taken to social media to express their dismay (and disgust) at the new product.

Indian cookbook author Maunika Gowardhan also took to social media to bash the product, while restaurant Darjeeling Express tweeted that the wrap was “so wrong at SO many levels”.

In a statement, an M&S spokesman said: M&S is famous for its food innovation and our developers use a fusion of different flavours and ingredients to create an exciting range of products to appeal to customers’ tastes.”

Last year, the chain came under fire for introducing a new range of curry kits, which were said to be “bastardised to the point that they are unrecognisable”.

 
 
 

