German Ambassador Martin Kobler continues his love of truck art by having his bicycle painted

February 3, 2019


German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler is a huge fan of truck art. Traditional Pakistani art first caught his eye a while ago and after having truck art painted on his car and motorcycle helmet, the ambassador has had his bicycle painted too. 

The envoy got his cycle painted with vibrant colours and showy designs, like that of flowers, birds and a tiger.

In traditional truck art, vibrant colours are used along with floral patterns, poetry and pictures of popular personalities on trucks, buses and rickshaws.

After decking his cycle, the German envoy hit the road for a ‘long drive’ in Rawalpindi. He also shared pictures of his leisurely sojourn on Twitter.

The German ambassador knows how to live life to the fullest with smile on his lips. He previously had his Volkswagen painted with truck art designs.

He also had a helmet painted while promoting the importance of wearing helmets.

We can’t wait to see what he has painted with truck art next!

