German Ambassador Martin Kobler continues his love of truck art by having his bicycle painted





German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler is a huge fan of truck art. Traditional Pakistani art first caught his eye a while ago and after having truck art painted on his car and motorcycle helmet, the ambassador has had his bicycle painted too.

The envoy got his cycle painted with vibrant colours and showy designs, like that of flowers, birds and a tiger.

In traditional truck art, vibrant colours are used along with floral patterns, poetry and pictures of popular personalities on trucks, buses and rickshaws.

After decking his cycle, the German envoy hit the road for a ‘long drive’ in Rawalpindi. He also shared pictures of his leisurely sojourn on Twitter.

Here it is!! My pakistani bicycle is ready with amazing truck art. Haha, love it now more 😍. Rode it in the streets of Pindi. feels great! Horn also works, in case you are wondering😉

Let me know what do you think of colors? pic.twitter.com/sSRJ1YAoNS — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) February 3, 2019

The German ambassador knows how to live life to the fullest with smile on his lips. He previously had his Volkswagen painted with truck art designs.

WOW 😍 finally the wait is over. I love my new foxy with the #truckart design! such an amazing combination of a german car and a pakistani design!! Isn’t it beautiful?? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/iULIBK7KgM — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) July 29, 2018

He also had a helmet painted while promoting the importance of wearing helmets.

do you remember my video on wearing helmets? great idea to have truckart #helmet to protect you on the bikes or scooters. the brighter the better, car drivers will see you also during dark. pic.twitter.com/lHEiiiMY8f — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) January 13, 2019

We can’t wait to see what he has painted with truck art next!

