The new X Men: Dark Phoenix trailer is out and it has a huge spoiler

February 28, 2019

Official poster of X Men: Dark Phoenix. Photo: Courtesy www.foxmovies.com

The new trailer for X Men Dark Phoenix is out, but some fans are not so pleased as the trailer seemingly has a major spoiler about a character’s death.

We knew someone would die as the first trailer showcased a funeral, but this new trailer appears to confirm the suspicion that Sophie Turner’s character – Jean Grey-Summer – will kill Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique.

The first trailer for Dark Phoenix set up the conflict. Jean Grey, isolated but growing in power compared to the rest of the X-Men, turns to Magneto for questions. This new trailer sets her up against everyone, including Magneto, and shows that she might be powerful enough to take them all on.

Dark Phoenix is the delayed sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse that lifts from the Dark Phoenix saga in the comics, which focuses on Jean Grey and her encounter with the powerful, destructive Phoenix Force.

Related: Netflix UK accidentally streams The Notebook with an alternate ending

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be out on June 7, 2019, and could be the last proper X-Men movie before the characters are integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Jean Grey burns the whole world down in Dark Phoenix trailer

September 28, 2018 8:09 am

Box office: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ hits $65 million

May 29, 2016 10:04 pm

The X-Men are back, this time fighting “Apocalypse”

May 16, 2016 8:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.