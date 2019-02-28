The new X Men: Dark Phoenix trailer is out and it has a huge spoiler

The new trailer for X Men Dark Phoenix is out, but some fans are not so pleased as the trailer seemingly has a major spoiler about a character’s death.

We knew someone would die as the first trailer showcased a funeral, but this new trailer appears to confirm the suspicion that Sophie Turner’s character – Jean Grey-Summer – will kill Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique.

The first trailer for Dark Phoenix set up the conflict. Jean Grey, isolated but growing in power compared to the rest of the X-Men, turns to Magneto for questions. This new trailer sets her up against everyone, including Magneto, and shows that she might be powerful enough to take them all on.

Dark Phoenix is the delayed sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse that lifts from the Dark Phoenix saga in the comics, which focuses on Jean Grey and her encounter with the powerful, destructive Phoenix Force.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be out on June 7, 2019, and could be the last proper X-Men movie before the characters are integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

