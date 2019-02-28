The 10th Karachi Literature Festival will feature more than 200 speakers and 30 book launches

The 10th Karachi Literature Festival will feature more than 200 Pakistan speakers — 15 of whom are international speakers — 80 sessions, and 30 book launches.

Some of the prominent speakers are Deborah Baker, IA Rehman, Anwar Maqsood, Ishrat Husain and Iftikhar Arif.

A press conference was held on Tuesday at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi to share the details of the event, which will be held on March 1, 2, and 3 at Beach Luxury Hotel.

Oxford University Press Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said that this year’s conference will aim to inspire the youth of tomorrow and focus on the challengers that future generations will face.

The opening day of the KLF will also feature a dance performance by Sheema Kermani, based on the work of Fahmida Riaz. Take a look at the schedule of the festival.

Some of the books to be launched during the event are Beyond the Fields by Aysha Baqir, Growth and Inequality in Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto – The Psychodynamics Of His Rise And Fall, The ARZU Anthology Second Edition and Adh Adhooray Lok.

The trailer of the upcoming short film Rani will be premiered at the KLF as well.

