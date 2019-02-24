Take a look some highlights from Iman Aly’s valima ceremony in Lahore

Iman Aly is officially off the market. After a fun-filled mayun and shendi, the model turned actress celebrated her valima on Saturday, marking the end of her wedding festivities.

She married Babar Bhatti, the grandson of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, in Lahore on Thursday. The model announced her engagement to her fiancé on Instagram on January 18. Iman’s husband is the director of Green Earth, Canada.

Iman’s wedding hasn’t been a typical affair. To start with, she was bursting with joy at her events, laughing and dancing and basically shattering stereotypes of meek and mild brides. Her wedding has been attended by the crème de la crème of Lollywood.

Close friends and celebrities like Sarwat Gilani, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Shahzad Raza, Faraz Manan, Hassan Shehryar Yasin, Ali Xeeshan, Zara Shahjahan, Yasmin Hashmi,QYT and Ali Zafar were among several celebrities who attended her wedding and quite a few of them set the dance floor on fire too.

Here are some highlights from Iman’s valima.

Iman looked regal in her gold and white outfit on her valima. For a pop of colour she added a brilliant red dupatta and emerald jewellery.

Her makeup for her big day was done by Shahzad Raza of Ather Shahzad. Raza paired a nude lip with thick eyeliner and false lashes to create Iman’s look but we’re betting she didn’t need much help for that glow she was sporting. She has been shining bright all week.

Ali Zafar and Farhan Saeed sang at the reception to the cheers of the guests. You can watch a fun video of their duet here, courtesy Omar Chaudhry.

Pictures from the event show a glowing Iman pictured alongside her proud new husband.

Iman is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali. She has been one of the country’s top models for many years. The bride-to-be made her acting debut in PTV dramas and then collaborated with Shoaib Mansoor for his silver screen debut in the 2007 hit Khuda Ke Liye. The film later proved to be a catalyst for the revival of Pakistani cinema.

On the work front, Iman is all set to for a comeback to the cinema screens with the movie Tich Button which stars Farhan, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

