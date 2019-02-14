Take a look at what Sharmila Faruqui’s husband surprised her with on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2019




The government may discourage celebrating Valentine's Day but it hasn't been able to stop loving couples from posting their declarations of love on social media. This includes high-profile personalities like former PPP MPA Sharmila Faruqui and her husband.

Faruqui shared a video on her Instagram account of her house decorated with rose petals as part of a Valentine's Day surprise for her by her husband.

Be it dancing to a slow romantic song with her husband Hasham Riaz Sheikh at a wedding or casually dressing in colour-coordinated clothes, these two have been giving us couple goals for a while now.

In 2018, Sharmila shared a similar video on her Instagram account of Sheikh surprising her with balloons and roses on Valentine’s Day.

Faruqi and Sheikh tied the knot in a lavish wedding held at Karachi’s Beach Luxury Hotel back in 2015. The Pakistani politician looked like a vision in her regal bridal dress and their marriage was one of the most-talked-about weddings that year.

